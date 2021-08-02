Imran Khan Insult Video: Viral Video India’s population is 1 billion 300 crores

Highlights Imran Khan said that the population of India is one billion 300 crores

Imran Khan has said that Japan and Germany are neighbors

Questions were also raised about the Pakistani Prime Minister’s geographical knowledge of China

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been targeted again for his public knowledge. This time, while addressing the people, he said that the population of India is one billion 300 crores. Not only this, even when giving this image, Imran’s tongue was stuttering. Prior to this, Imran Khan was the target of his geographical knowledge. In Tehran, he said Japan and Germany were neighbors. Not only this, he also denied Pakistan’s neighbor China.

Imran said the population of India is 1 billion 300 crores

In a clip that went viral on social media, Imran Khan said that there are two World Cups in cricket. One is Test cricket and the other is ODI cricket. After this, he praised New Zealand at the ICC Test Cricket Championship in June, India with a population of four or five million, with a population of one billion 300 crore, they had won the Test Cricket Championship.

Japan and Germany are good neighbors: Imran

During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Imran Khan described Japan and Germany as neighbors ahead of a packed press conference in Tehran. At the same time, it is true that Japan is located on the Asian and German continents in Europe. Geographically, Japan and Germany are thousands of kilometers apart. Imran had said that Japan and Germany had reached an agreement after killing each other’s country. So, both businesses are doing well now.

Will Imran Khan’s government fall? Pakistani politics has been heated by Bhutto’s statement

Imran does not accept China as a neighbor

In June 2021, Imran Khan did not consider China as Pakistan’s neighbor. When an American channel asked Imran why you are silent about the atrocities on Uyghurs, he started making false allegations against India regarding Kashmir. The reporter then asked if China was giving you money, so you were quiet, and then Imran started looking at it. Those who are on the border of my country, I care more about them, he said. Imran Khan is once again embroiled in this as China’s Xinjiang province borders Pakistan.

