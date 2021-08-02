Home World “Hidden way to eat instant noodles” became popular on the Korean internet! He was stunned by the real test: God level food | Novelty | NOWnews Today News

Aug 02, 2021 0 Comments
Netizens measured “how to eat instant noodles” popular in South Korea. (Project / Reverse PhotoAC)

Editorial Center / Detailed Report

2021-08-02 09:51:32

Instant noodle dishes are convenient, fast and attractive, and by many it is considered a good dinner. Everything to taste, sometimes even instant noodles are used directly instead of dinner. Recently, a Netizen shared on Facebook the popular “hidden way to eat instant noodles” in South Korea, which is Instant Noodles Fried Rice. After measuring in person, he was shocked and said, “Even if you don’t have the cooking skills, you can easily cook the best fried rice!”

The original PO said he had recently seen a “hidden diet of instant noodles” in South Korea, and used Korean instant noodles he had bought at a supermarket and personally measured it at home, and he destroyed it with instant noodle inventory. He makes “fried rice with instant noodles” using Korean instant noodles, and “a new way of eating, unexpectedly tasty, and with zero cooking skills, the best fried rice can be easily cooked!” Prepare ingredients including Korean cup noodles, eggs, ham, greens, green onions, white rice, it is better to use rice overnight. Then tear off the cup noodles and take out the noodles and seasoning powder pocket, pour the powder pocket and noodles into a plastic bag, crush them and pour back into the cup and soak in 100 cc hot water. Wait for the instant noodles to soak, fry the eggs and green onions in the pan, add the white rice and fry, then pour the instant noodles and remaining ingredients in order, then place them back in the instant noodle cup after they have cooked evenly. Tie it on a plate and bring a plate of “Instant Noodles with Fried Rice”. You can also spread pieces of cheese according to personal preference.

Popular in South Korea
Netizens measured “how to eat instant noodles” popular in South Korea. (Photo / taken from “I Quanlion-Good Things Honestly”)

As soon as the post came out, it generated an enthusiastic response. Netizens added “I added cheese, it’s not really bad”, “It tastes good”, “I like to try it”, “The finished product is so good!”



