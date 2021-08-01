Trump’s tax revenue should go to Congress

The ministry assesses in a statement that the House of Representatives, which deals with budget questions, “presented sufficient grounds for requesting the former president’s financial data and that the Treasury should provide him with this information.”

Unlike his predecessors since the 1970s, Donald Trump, who has turned his wealth into a propaganda argument, refuses to disclose his tax revenue. Its lack of transparency leads to speculation on the extent of its wealth or potential interest discrepancies.

Learn more Three groups of Democrats in the House of Representatives asked Majors, the accounting firm, in 2019, but the banks Deutsche Bank and Capital One, a series of full financial documents related to the business. Donald Trump and his cousins ​​between 2010 and 2018.

The “Ways and Procedures” Commission, which is concerned with the ministry’s reference, specifically requests six-year tax notices as part of its power to audit tax services.

At the same time, Manhattan lawyer Cyrus Vance also demanded Donald Trump’s financial records as part of a possible investigation into New York laws.

Donald Trump, who has argued for the separation of his president’s immunity and powers, went to the Supreme Court twice and, in February, authorized the sending of certain documents to the new judiciary. Yorker. This information is protected by confidentiality as the investigation takes place behind closed doors.

He may appeal again against the order of the Ministry of Justice but his intentions were not known on Friday.

Without waiting to get to know them, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi hailed it as a “victory for the rule of law”.

“Americans deserve to know the facts about his problematic conflicts, under his leadership, which undermined our security and our democracy,” he said in a statement.