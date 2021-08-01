Home Top News Trump’s tax revenue should go to Congress

Aug 01, 2021 0 Comments
The ministry assesses in a statement that the House of Representatives, which deals with budget questions, “presented sufficient grounds for requesting the former president’s financial data and that the Treasury should provide him with this information.”

Unlike his predecessors since the 1970s, Donald Trump, who has turned his wealth into a propaganda argument, refuses to disclose his tax revenue. Its lack of transparency leads to speculation on the extent of its wealth or potential interest discrepancies.

