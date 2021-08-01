The people of South America mummified the dead before the Egyptians

At the end of July this year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) discovered the earliest archaeological evidence of mummification in South America, on the Aryan coast of the desert.
The mummies found belong to a people called Cinzoro, who lived in the area 7,000 years ago. Discovered mummies were recognized by the Egyptian people as early as 2000 years ago.
