At the end of July this year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) discovered the earliest archaeological evidence of mummification in South America, on the Aryan coast of the desert.

The mummies found belong to a people called Cinzoro, who lived in the area 7,000 years ago. Discovered mummies were recognized by the Egyptian people as early as 2000 years ago.

The people of South America mummified the dead before the Egyptians. Image: Reproduction / Social Networks

The Cincinnati people lived and fished in areas between Chile and Peru. They make a variety of fishing gear, including hooks made of cactus spines and harpoon dots.

Mummification of Cincinnati

In a study conducted by the University of Chile, Cincinnati, Cincinnati removed organs and viscera from the dead and then filled those places with vegetables, feathers, pieces of wool, wool and other materials.

The dead had their scalp and facial skin and brain removed. The skull was filled with clay, ash, animal hair and dirt.

The study pointed out that cinchoros only mummified infants and newborns, but in 3000 BC they began the process for all people who formed groups of 30 to 50 people.

“The culture of cinchona considers their mummies to be a part of the living world, which is why they opened their eyes and mouths and used stretchers made of plant fibers or animal skins,” the researchers explain.

Unlike the Egyptians, it was possible to notice that over time the mummification process began to simplify, most likely, by increasing the workload through the “popularization” of the process.

