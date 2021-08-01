Home Top News The average daily mortality rate in Brazil drops below 1,000

Aug 01, 2021 0 Comments
A recent report by the Ministry of Health shows that the country of 216 million people has 556,370 deaths and more than 19,917,855 confirmed cases, making it the second most infected country in the world after the United States.

There have been 910 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with Brazil recording an average of 989 deaths daily in the last seven days.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

