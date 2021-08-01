The average daily mortality rate in Brazil drops below 1,000

A recent report by the Ministry of Health shows that the country of 216 million people has 556,370 deaths and more than 19,917,855 confirmed cases, making it the second most infected country in the world after the United States.

There have been 910 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with Brazil recording an average of 989 deaths daily in the last seven days.

This number has not been less than 1,000 since January 20 (981), especially at the beginning of the deadly second wave.

The number of deaths and pollution in Brazil has been declining for several weeks, but epidemiologists fear new cases could spread due to the delta variation, which is already circulating in many states of the country.

After a delayed and confusing start due to the lack of available doses, the vaccine has finally reached its travel pace, with more than a million injections per day since June.

In total, more than 100 million people have received at least one dose and 40 million have been fully vaccinated.

However, at the beginning of the week, the vaccine was discontinued for several days in some major cities due to delays in administering the new dose.

On Thursday, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro announced plans to gradually ease restrictions, allowing public recognition on football fields with a 50% limit from September, only for vaccinated supporters, and removing the obligation to wear a mask outside in November.

The Senate Commission of Inquiry has been investigating for three months how Prime Minister Jair Bolzano handled the health crisis.

Management delays in purchasing vaccines and is considered confused by experts with suspicion of corruption.