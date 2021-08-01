Tesla: A 13 tonne battery exploded in Australia

The explosion of the giant battery produced by Tesla shook the state of Victoria in Australia. As the incident was soon brought under control, the toxic fumes emitted by the incident alarmed the locals.

Tesla Although it proudly surpassed $ 1 billion in profits in the second quarter of 2021, this news is enough to bring down the American manufacturer. A few hours ago, a gigantic Elon Musk’s 13 ton lithium ion battery explodes in Australia, In the state of Victoria. Known as “Victorian Big Battery”Impressive 300 MW device Is one of the largest built by the brand. It aims to offset the closure of power plants by coal in the region. Launched last November, the battery will enable local authorities to achieve the ambitious goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known

The incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning, was quickly brought under control, but required the intervention of twenty firefighters and several drones to prevent the fire from spreading. VC Emergency, Victoria’s emergency services, should be on high alert if no victims are reported. Although the fire was extinguished, Toxic smoke Hangs constantly in the disaster area. The system launched an alert about air quality, and residents in the neighborhood were invited to take refuge inside their homes, turn off their air conditioning systems and close doors and windows. At present, it is not known what caused such an explosion.

A French company questioned

If the hidden battery actually uses Tesla material, The French team Neon was responsible for its operation and maintenance. For now, neither company has commented on the matter.