In the footsteps of the surviving Chinese on the “Titanic”

At first there was a harmonious screaming, crying and weeping in unison. And sudden silence. On April 14, 1912, the night was clear and one could see the giant shadow of the “Titanic” leaning vertically and sinking into the icy waters. After colliding with the iceberg, the liner continued to illuminate the ocean, with all of its electric lights still glowing in a strange celebration. Then everything turned black. In further chaos the corpse shattered in two, and the screams of thousands of hopeless voices echoed. Lifeboats – only twenty – departed from the “Titanic”.

At the head of Boat 14, Captain Lowe unloaded some of his passengers on another boat that did not fill up and then waited before heading back to the wreckage to save some unfortunate people. Previously, it would have been insane, he would explain during his hearing before the Commission of Inquiry in the U.S. Senate, which runs from April to July 1912. The men and women they were terrified of were trapped in the water, their boat sinking.

So it was in this unreal silence that the boat floated on the surface, between the frozen bodies, in a state of disrepair, like the boat of the saron, like the boat of the dead in the Stix River in Cron mythology. One of the sailors would say: “I did not dare look around for fear of losing my way.” In the distance a causeway was sticking out