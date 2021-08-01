How the International Space Station flew out of orbit: “Russians under pleasure” – science – life

The long-delayed Russian laboratory block landed at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, but a few hours later, a Russian laboratory stationed the orbital station when the laboratory block motors accidentally acted.

Sunday, August 1 2021

It took the mission controllers almost an hour to move the flying ISS from the 45 degree alignment. During the evacuation, communication between the Earth and the crew was interrupted twice for several minutes.

Katie Luthers, head of NASA space flight, says it’s a pretty exciting clock.

“We did not notice any damage,” said the program manager of the Dole Montalbano space station. “There is no immediate danger to the crew at any time.”

The issue forced NASA to postpone the Boeing test flight to the ISS, which was scheduled to depart from Florida on Friday.

Russia’s 20-ton “scientific” unmanned unit, nearly 13 meters long – also known as the Viennese laboratory block – joined the ISS after a long and sometimes uncertain voyage.

Shortly after the launch of the European space agency from the Russian Pykonor Cosmotrome in Kazakhstan on July 21, the module installed its solar panels and antennas as scheduled.

Shortly afterwards, the Russian Mission Control Center in Moscow announced that the spacecraft had not received the appropriate automated data commands and was unable to complete the first ignition of the engine to elevate its orbit.

According to the ESA, the aeronautical engineers worked on the drive test roof for a week and made orbital corrections in the module, which were designed to meet the ISS automatically using its own engines.

ESA has introduced a robotic arm-carrying module developed by the company.

The troubled journey to a space station in orbit has been followed by years of trouble lifting blocks from Earth. “Science” – designed to provide more space for scientific experiments and team space – was originally thought to have been built in 2007, but was delayed several times by technical issues.

Contamination was found in the fuel system, which led to lengthy and costly alterations, and other systems were modernized or repaired.

“Science” is the first new volume of the Russian section since 2010. Members of the Russian team at the station made two space corridors to connect the cables in preparation for the new arrival.

On Monday, the space division “Pierce”, one of the old Russian modules, was separated from the space station to free up space for the new module.

The new module will require a number of operations, including 11 space missions starting in September to be ready for operation.

