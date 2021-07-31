Home Sports Tyler Glasno Tommy John is about to have surgery

Jul 31, 2021 0 Comments
Tyler Glasno Tommy John is about to have surgery

Bad news for Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasno is due to undergo Tommy John type surgery next week.

Nothing seems certain yet, but according to Jeff Basson, he can’t escape it.

After a few weeks on the sidelines the jug began to throw more quietly, but it was not enough.

This means he may have had surgery recently, i.e. when he was injured, but it will still take him a few more weeks to try another way.

Note that he moved to New York by transaction in July and also lost Rich Hill services in the cycle.

Radius hopes to return in 2022 at the end of the Glasno season, but that is not to be expected. Typically, it takes 15 months to recover from such surgery, which will make it difficult for him to return in 2022.


Charles-Alexis Preschoboiss

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball enthusiast. He believes fans need to reflex to choose the fashion MLP for information and that baseball continues to be important in Quebec. You can continue to ask him at 91.9 games to discuss MLP news.

Releases: 3960

READ  MLP: Internet users attack his wife

