Tyler Glasno Tommy John is about to have surgery

Bad news for Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasno is due to undergo Tommy John type surgery next week.

Nothing seems certain yet, but according to Jeff Basson, he can’t escape it.

Hopefully Glasno will be able to come back occasionally in the 2022 season, but he should not pitch again until his final season 2023 before he reaches free agency. Glasgow, 27, was fantastic before injuring his elbow in his 14 starts this season, scoring 123 runs in 88 innings. – Jeff Passan (JeffPassan) July 31, 2021

After a few weeks on the sidelines the jug began to throw more quietly, but it was not enough.

This means he may have had surgery recently, i.e. when he was injured, but it will still take him a few more weeks to try another way.

Note that he moved to New York by transaction in July and also lost Rich Hill services in the cycle.

Radius hopes to return in 2022 at the end of the Glasno season, but that is not to be expected. Typically, it takes 15 months to recover from such surgery, which will make it difficult for him to return in 2022.