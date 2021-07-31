This mini particle accelerator delivers small lasers with great promise

Particle accelerators are very interesting in exploring the meaning of the universe, but they are, in our view, great tools – in some cases surrounding cities. Researchers have now developed a much smaller version of the advanced laser that will be just as effective as its larger counterparts.

Question Particle Accelerator a Wakefield Plasma Accelerator, Which produces short, intense flashes of electrons, and is called the laser it uses Free electron laser (FEL) uses its own light to analyze atoms, molecules and compressed matter with incredible accuracy.

Although this display has been tested before, the laser light is not intense enough to benefit small amounts. Here, the researchers were able to cover the assembly in several life-size chambers, the final electron beam was amplified by the laser, and its intensity increased 100-fold in the final stage of the process.

“We have demonstrated the capability of the new technology road with ultra-high speed acceleration with laser electron acceleration and reduced the size of the device from one kilometer to 12 meters.” Physics Linkus Yuccinas Excuses:From the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The team faced various challenges in minimizing the practice of technology. For example, they had to reduce electron energy fluctuations by only 0.5%, so many improvements had to be made to control the acceleration of the electrons and ensure smooth motion.

Electrons are emitted through an emitted tube and through three magnetized waves, which interfere with the electrons and emit light through their magnetic fields. The emitted light pushes the electrons back and forth in small groups, then producing a laser beam.

Increasing the electric field through the chimneys while maintaining stability is one reason the setup is as compact as it was before. This means that many of the advantages of particle accelerators can be used for tests performed in a single room.

“FEL features provide high-resolution 3D multi-image 3D, including ultra-high resolution time and space and high-brightness.” Physics Wangas Ventao Bro:From CAS.

The new system is not only smaller than the standard particle accelerator and FEL configuration, but also cheaper – the device opens up all possible new applications, though not as powerful as all versions.

In fact, practical laboratory experiments will require a lot of time and a lot of research to produce a new particle accelerator and FEL, but scientists have shown what is possible to reduce the whole system.

Although there are still some questions about the low compatibility of the accelerator and the laser, with the results we have already obtained from the larger versions, Other experts They quickly appreciated the new research on what they could do. There may be many new and exciting discoveries along the way.

“The use of possible technologies has the potential to greatly expand man’s understanding of the mystery of life and the revolution of living things,” he said. Ventao Bro.

Search published in Natural.