New Venice: New cold record recorded by Aurora Weather Station

The thermometer at the Aurora station, located in the Caravaggio district of Nova Venezuela, recorded the lowest temperature on Friday, 30, 2021, reaching a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius. The mark was less than 5.9 degrees. C last Thursday, 29.

Record of frost in the San Francisco community in Santa Catarina’s Nova Venezia. © Louisiana Fastino

The cold polar winds operating in the region will begin to lose strength only at the beginning of next week, when temperatures gradually increase.

On weekends the cold in the SC drops a little

Saturday (07/31)

Time: Sun with some clouds in the sun, fog at dawn.

Temperature: At high altitudes during the day, and when frost develops in the state, watch for caution Here.

Wind: Southeast, weak to moderate.

Organization: Mass of cold, dry air.

Sunday (01/08)

Time: Sun with some clouds in the sun, dawn and fog at dawn. Beginning in the afternoon, there will be heavy clouds in the state and isolated rain at night on the northern plateau and north coast.

Temperature: Gradually elevated during the day, and frost formation decreases in Planaldo Sul, Planaldo Norde and the Midwest.

Wind: Southeast, weak to moderate.

Monday (02/08):

Time: Cloudy skies, rain in the border areas of the RS, intermittent rain during the rainy season and other areas.

Temperature: Gradually rising throughout the day.

Wind: East to Northeast, weak to moderate.

Tuesday (08/03)

Time: Sun between clouds in western and midwestern regions. More clouds at the beginning of the day, improving during the Planaldo Sul and Littoral Sul periods. Elsewhere, the sun shines through the clouds throughout the day.

Temperature: Gradually rising throughout the day.

Wind: Southeast to Northeast, weak to moderate.

