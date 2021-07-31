Canada and Australia last four / Olympics (F) / Quarterfinal / SOFOOT.com

Eligibility at the end of the decision.

The first two quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympics went beyond regulatory time to deliver their verdict. Despite the chances on both sides – Debinha’s losing fight (40e) And the cross section of Vanessa Gilles (59e) – Canada or Brazil could not find the hole in 120 minutes. If Christine Sinclair, the record holder and goal scorer in the country, fails in her attempt, the Canadians snatch their last place in the last four, blocking the goals of goalkeeper Stephanie Lape Andresa Alves and Rafael. Here is the third consecutive semi-final for Canada.

On the other hand, the excitement of the goals between Great Britain and Australia. 2-2 after 90 minutes (double as Ellen White for Britain) Maltidas), 4-3 at the end of extra time in favor of Australia. The turning point of the competition? 101e While the minute score is still 2-2, Nikita Paris is awarded a Great Britain penalty for a foul on Ellie Carpenter. Unfortunately, Carolyn Veer Deacon stumbles upon Micah. Two minutes later, Mary Fowler allows Maltidas To play the lead. Stephanie Houghton will drive the point home (106e), And Ellen White will close the gap to leave the match (115)e)

All of this must be taken out of the Netherlands or the United States.

