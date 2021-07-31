Home Top News Brisbane Purification for three days

Brisbane Purification for three days

Jul 31, 2021 0 Comments
Brisbane Purification for three days

Australia is taking new steps to combat the renewed epidemic linked to the delta type. Saturday afternoon, A strict three-day lockout will take effect in Brisbane, The country’s third-largest city, as well as parts of the state of Queensland, officials said.

“The only way to defeat delta strainAct fast, be fast and be strong“Queensland’s Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles has said that Brisbane is the capital city. Contrasting delta Listed in Queensland. They are mainly concerned A student, his family and a teacher. However, Steven Miles said authorities are still trying to find the source of the explosion.

This restriction has been “severe” in Brisbane since the outbreak began. Millions of people are concerned They can leave their home only for essential needs Such as buying food or exercising.

The move comes as the Sydney metropolitan area was at the height of the eruption. Fifth week of imprisonment. “We cannot be satisfied Only because we have done well so far. We must all comply with these restrictions, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

The editorial staff recommends you

READ  'Glow' cast asks Netflix to improve show diversity before cancellation

You May Also Like

At least 40 people have been injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Peru

At least 40 people have been injured in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Peru

Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

Drones specially developed to fight wildfires

Un panneau Underground à Londres

London: Final talks are underway to avoid metro strikes

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's tournament

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women’s tournament

Australia: After Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide was limited

Australia: After Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide was limited

Don't call them "shark attacks" anymore

Don’t call them “shark attacks” anymore

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *