The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS

NEW YORK, July 30 (DASR) – The test flight of a Boeing Starliner spacecraft bound to the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed indefinitely on Friday. AFP and AP said this happened shortly after Thursday’s jet flights of the Russian block Nauka (Veda) with ISS made an unexpected start shortly after its connection and departure from the station.

“Napa and Boeing have decided to drop the test release on Friday of the orbital flight test-2 flight. Starting teams are currently considering another possible (start) opportunity. The move will allow the International Space Station team to continue their exploration of the recently arrived NOCA (Russian space agency) block NOCA (Russian space agency) and ensure that the station is ready for the arrival of Starliner.“A report by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says.

According to the AFP, the test flight, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until at least August 3. Meanwhile, an incident investigation is underway.

After the module connected to the ISS the edges of the science module started unexpectedly, causing the station to deviate 45 degrees from its normal position. NASA later said on social networking site Twitter that the station’s crew was not in danger at the time of the incident and that the station was able to return to its original state. NASA said that SpaceX’s Dragon was ready for the ISS crew to be evacuated, and that it was currently attached to the station.