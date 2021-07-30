Home Science The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS

The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS

Jul 30, 2021 0 Comments
The Starliner test flight was postponed after the Russian block diverted the ISS
NEW YORK, July 30 (DASR) – The test flight of a Boeing Starliner spacecraft bound to the International Space Station (ISS) was postponed indefinitely on Friday. AFP and AP said this happened shortly after Thursday’s jet flights of the Russian block Nauka (Veda) with ISS made an unexpected start shortly after its connection and departure from the station.

Napa and Boeing have decided to drop the test release on Friday of the orbital flight test-2 flight. Starting teams are currently considering another possible (start) opportunity. The move will allow the International Space Station team to continue their exploration of the recently arrived NOCA (Russian space agency) block NOCA (Russian space agency) and ensure that the station is ready for the arrival of Starliner.“A report by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says.

According to the AFP, the test flight, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until at least August 3. Meanwhile, an incident investigation is underway.

After the module connected to the ISS the edges of the science module started unexpectedly, causing the station to deviate 45 degrees from its normal position. NASA later said on social networking site Twitter that the station’s crew was not in danger at the time of the incident and that the station was able to return to its original state. NASA said that SpaceX’s Dragon was ready for the ISS crew to be evacuated, and that it was currently attached to the station.

READ  The source of the rapid radio explosion was found

You May Also Like

The space station ISS was launched out of orbit by the Russian block Nauka

The space station ISS was launched out of orbit by the Russian block Nauka

"We have contact!": Nauka Science Laboratory ISS after 15 years of delays and problems

“We have contact!”: Nauka Science Laboratory ISS after 15 years of delays and problems

Scientists first saw Light Behind the Black Hole, and here is what they discovered

Scientists first saw Light Behind the Black Hole, and here is what they discovered

This newly discovered world has always been the most closely spaced exoplanet

This newly discovered world has always been the most closely spaced exoplanet

ganymede

NASA confirms presence of steam with sea and ice on Jupiter’s moon Jupiter | Location | Technology | NASA | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Water vapor on Jupiter's moon

Water vapor on Jupiter’s moon

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *