Tesla to compensate Model S owners for temporarily reducing maximum battery voltage

Jul 30, 2021 0 Comments
Reuters reports that Tesla has agreed to pay $ 1.5 million to resolve claims that a software update has temporarily reduced the maximum battery voltage on Model S sedans.

Under the agreement, car owners will receive 25 625 each, which is said to be “several times the proportional value of the temporarily reduced maximum voltage”. This is stated in the documents filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Subsequent upgrades restored about 3% of the battery voltage in these vehicles, and the third update, released in March 2020, is designed to fully reset the battery voltage over time as vehicles move. Company data shows that 1,552 vehicles have fully restored their battery voltage to their full capacity, and the batteries in 57 vehicles have been replaced with newer vehicles.

Tesla reported revenue of $ 11.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, beating analysts’ expectations and recording 98 percent growth over the same period last year.

