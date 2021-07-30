London: Final talks are underway to avoid metro strikes

Negotiations are underway today to consider a possible consensus after it was announced that London subway drivers will be on strike for 4 days in August.

From next Tuesday, London users will face severe disruptions on all capital subways. Union on August 3, 5, 24 and 26 Rail sea and transport (RMT) called on workers in the sector to strike until 11.59am at noon and the next day. The controversy follows the administrator’s decision to cancel the status of the night subway driver and the pay associated with it. According to the union, this is a decision that will result in the loss of 200 jobs and affect the presence of nearly 3,000 drivers. In fact, drivers have the opportunity to perform night and day services, instead of a separate position.

Last chance negotiations

The union has, on several occasions, negotiated with the TfL (Transport of London) until there was no lasting solution. Nick Devent, director of customer operations for the London Underground, said the change in status would “not cause job losses”. “These changes will allow us to run Metro services more efficiently day and night, as they reflect our agreement with other unions, which will benefit drivers and customers,” he said.Evening standard.

Do you think these demands are reasonable?