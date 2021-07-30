Home Top News London: Final talks are underway to avoid metro strikes

London: Final talks are underway to avoid metro strikes

Jul 30, 2021 0 Comments
Un panneau Underground à Londres
By Elsia Colombo | Posted on 07/30/2021 at 6:34 pm Updated on 07/30/2021 at 6:43 pm

Negotiations are underway today to consider a possible consensus after it was announced that London subway drivers will be on strike for 4 days in August.

From next Tuesday, London users will face severe disruptions on all capital subways. Union on August 3, 5, 24 and 26 Rail sea and transport (RMT) called on workers in the sector to strike until 11.59am at noon and the next day. The controversy follows the administrator’s decision to cancel the status of the night subway driver and the pay associated with it. According to the union, this is a decision that will result in the loss of 200 jobs and affect the presence of nearly 3,000 drivers. In fact, drivers have the opportunity to perform night and day services, instead of a separate position.

Last chance negotiations

The union has, on several occasions, negotiated with the TfL (Transport of London) until there was no lasting solution. Nick Devent, director of customer operations for the London Underground, said the change in status would “not cause job losses”. “These changes will allow us to run Metro services more efficiently day and night, as they reflect our agreement with other unions, which will benefit drivers and customers,” he said.Evening standard.

Do you think these demands are reasonable?

READ  Apple qualifies main supplier Pecatron for labor violations

You May Also Like

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's tournament

Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women’s tournament

Australia: After Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide was limited

Australia: After Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide was limited

Don't call them "shark attacks" anymore

Don’t call them “shark attacks” anymore

Tennis win in London, D.S. Dechita leads the championship

Tennis win in London, D.S. Dechita leads the championship

Renew France's heroic victory over Australia in the second Test

Renew France’s heroic victory over Australia in the second Test

Australia All Behind Josh Kide | NBA

Australia All Behind Josh Kide | NBA

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *