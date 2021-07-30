Home Top News Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women’s tournament

Jul 30, 2021
Australia and Sweden qualified for the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic women's tournament

With the win over Great Britain, Australia qualified for the semifinals for the first time in its history in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Olympic Games (4-3 AB), where they will find the winning Sweden in Japan (3-1).

In the first period, the British lost to Australian goalkeeper Deacon Micah and two of his posts in an action decided by Lauren Hemp (23rd). But the best defense of the match (1 goal conceded in the group stage) fell to a corner (35th) unbeaten header from Australian Alanna Kennedy.

In the second half, British Manchester City striker Ellen White (57th, 66th) reversed the course at a defensive center owned by Leonois Ellie Carpenter with a double, before chest-control-shot Samantha Ker signed for the fourth record of the match before joining the bar.

Veer rate is a penalty

In extra time the encounter would change again in a minute: the Scotland Veer, Williams (102nd) found his penalty giving Montpellier Mary Fowler (103rd) and then Kerr (106th) a decisive advantage for the Australians. Reducing the gap is white (115th).

In the semifinals, Australia face Sweden on Monday (13 hours), losing for sixteen months, where new Parisian Amanda Illustrated plays in central defense, winning against Japan (3-1) thanks to goals from Magdalena Eriksen (7th), Stina Blacksteinius (53rd) and Koso Aslani (Pen. 68th) Japan’s Mina Tanaka (11th) responded.

