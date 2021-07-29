Scientists first saw Light Behind the Black Hole, and here is what they discovered

For the first time in history, scientists have spotted light behind a black hole, according to the “Space” portal.

Black holes Areas where the force of gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape from their “grip”.

Photo: ESA / Photos provided Light behind a black hole

But while light cannot escape from a black hole, its powerful gravity distorts the space around it, allowing light to “echo”, bending behind the object. Thanks to this extraordinary event, astronomers first noticed the light behind the black hole.

A team of scientists led by Stanford astronomer Dan Wilkins observed light behind a black hole 10 million times larger than us. The sun And the European Space Agency announced that the galaxy I Zwicky 1 is 800 million light-years away (That), Whose telescope is XMM-Newton, as well NASA-in “NuSTAR”, used in observation.

Not only did they notice the brightness for the first time seen directly in this way, but they also noticed how it changed color as it orbited the back of the black hole.

Their study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.