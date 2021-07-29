MLP: Abraham Toro ran 2nd in several games played with the Mariners

Wednesday, July 28, 2021. 7:37 p.m.

Seattle – Abraham Toro is not moving with his new club Mariners.

Quebec scored his fourth home run in four games and four days on Wednesday against Houston.

Trading for Seattle on Tuesday, Toro has four home runs and seven Reserve Banks in their last four games. This is the second round in several games with his new team.

On Wednesday, Toro knocked down two-run Homer, which reduced the Astros’ lead to 8-3 in sixth. Low and inside, Jack Otorice’s offering ended up in perfect field conditions at T-Mobile Park.

Houston still had the last laugh, 11-4.

Toro was playing second base for the first time this year. In 35 games with the Astros this season, Toro has averaged .211 six Homers, 20 Reserve Banks and 17 runs. The Longwell athlete also stole three goals.

He played third place in 30 games and first place twice.

The fifth round selection of the Astros in 2016, Toro made his big-league debut in 2019. That year, he scored two runs in a Justin Verlander scoring and hitting game – 2 wins. -0, in Toronto.

Seattle hosts the Toronto Blue Jazz from August 13-15. The Mariners are in contention for the playoffs in the American League.

