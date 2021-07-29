Home World In New York, the accusation of the pyromanic summit that burned the competition terraces

Jul 29, 2021 0 Comments
New York | Authorities say the famous New York Sammelier has been accused of setting fire to terraces at rival restaurants.

Caleb Cancer, 35, was caught on security cameras, setting fire to wooden structures set up outside by two restaurants, one in January and the other in July, New York firefighters said.

The facility, which has been augmented to home restaurants during epidemics in the Big Apple corridor, was damaged, but no one was injured in the disaster, firefighters said Wednesday.

As all three incidents take place from midnight to 4:30 p.m., the film was also filmed setting fire to a garbage dump in June.

Caleb Cancer, who was named the best cook of 2017 by the prestigious “Food and Wine” magazine, has been charged with two counts of fire and other offenses, including endangering others.

The New York Fire Department, co-director of the luxury New York wine bar at Supernatural Wine Company, Mr. The cause of the fire caused by the cancer was not established.

The restaurant later told The New York Times that Summer was on vacation.

READ  UAE suspends entry for travelers from Indonesia and Afghanistan

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

