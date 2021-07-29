Former guerrilla and beauty queen formulate opposition formula to face Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua

Members of the opposition formula that will face the Ordega regime in Nicaragua’s presidential election are Oscar Sopalvaro and Bernice Cusada

Allianza Ciudanos for La Libertad (CXL) on Wednesday unveiled a presidential formula that seeks to confront the dictator of the Nicaraguan regime, Daniel Ortega., And it was made by Oscar Sopolvaro, former commander of the Nicaraguan opposition, and Miss Nicaragua 2017, Bernice Cusada.

Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections, but local media reports say that the party has fielded a candidate for the presidency, although it has not yet been formalized. ‘The Press’.

CXL President, Kitty Monterrey said both candidates had dared to run in the November 7 general election despite the arrest of other candidates and opposition leaders by the Ordega regime.This formation includes three presidential candidates – Arturo Cruz, Juan Sebastian Zamoro and Noel Vidarre.

Nicaragua’s Oscar Sopalvaro is the presidential candidate

“It can say that we do not want to lead the government and the opposition does not want to appear.”Despite the fact that the process is “controlled” by Ordega’s supporters, Montessori insisted on providing the formula in a speech he defended from participating in the election.

In this sense, he pointed out that not going to the polls was a mistake because, as he felt, the “democratic opposition” must be “brave, strong and determined” despite the “difficulties” they are going through.

Montessori has affected it Failing to do so, the opposition will “pave the way for those who want to establish themselves in power by repressing, violating rights and imprisoning opponents.”

Kitty Montessori, leader of the Freedom Party for Citizens (CXL)

“This party, this electoral alliance, these candidates will not become the mosquitoes of the regime. We oppose the regime and we will continue to work to defeat it. ”

For his part, Sopalvaro has stated that the main purpose of his proposed government program is to restore independence and institution to Nicaragua, while on his first trip to Quiza, he stressed that he wants to be part of his “transformation” in politics. Central American country.

Bernice Cusada aspires for the post of Vice President of Nicaragua

Nearly 30 independent politicians and journalists have been arrested in the latest wave of repression, including presidential candidates Christiana Zamoro, Arturo Cruz, Felix Maradia, Juan Sebastian Zamoro, Miguel Mora and Mardo Myrena.

The Managua Hotel where the CXL candidates were presented is surrounded by Nicaraguan police, while internal and international social condemnation of the Ortega regime’s crackdown on the opposition continues.

(With information from Europa Publishing)

