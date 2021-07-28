Xinjiang: US scientists claim evidence China is building a nuclear missile hangar in Uyghur – New News

U.S. scientists say China is developing a nuclear missile storage facility in the west of the country.

Follow the news, follow the press, press direct messages



A report by the American Federation of Scientists (FAS) indicated that the project would be scrapped if satellite imagery construction in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was completed. There may be 110 missile hangars in the area.

U.S. defense officials have expressed concern about China’s stockpile of nuclear missiles.

It is the second new missile hangar base reportedly under construction in western China in the past two months.

Reuters China is reportedly stockpiling more nuclear weapons.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that 120 missile depots had been discovered at one location. In a remote area in the city of Yemen in the central northwestern province of Gansu

The FAS said in a July 26 statement that there was a new facility in Hami, 380 km northwest of the city of Yemen, still under construction.

The U.S. Department of Defense says China plans to double its nuclear arsenal by 2020.

The news comes as the United States and Russia prepare to hold arms control talks.

Talks between US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybkov are seen as the first step in renewing bilateral nuclear disarmament talks.

But China has not yet joined any arms control talks.

The U.S. Strategic Command, part of the Department of Defense, is responsible for strategic barriers. He spoke on Twitter about the report.

“This is the second time in two months that people have found that we have been told about the threats facing the world, and concealment,” the US strategic command said.

The missile storage facility in Xinjiang was discovered using commercial satellite imagery, but later, Planet, a satellite imaging company, later provided high-definition images.

The U.S. Department of Defense says China has more than 200 nuclear weapons in stock by 2020 and aims to double that number.

Analysts say there are an estimated 3,800 nuclear weapons in the United States.

Sino-US trade talks

China, on the other hand, has accused the United States of repression and called on the US government to lift sanctions and tariffs in high-level talks in the northeastern city of Tianjin. At the beginning of the week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “The United States is making the right decision.”

He expressed this opinion. During talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, he said the US government did not want a confrontation with China.

Mrs. Sherman is an American officer. Visits to China in the last few months are at an all-time high

The relationship between the two countries is important for both sides and the world. Relations developed badly during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Getty Images Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused the United States of oppressing China.

But President Joe Biden continues to take tough action against China. Especially on issues such as human rights and neglect

Earlier on Monday, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister Xia Feng said the United States was “demonizing China” because it was considered a “devil”. “An imaginary enemy”

In a statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, Xia previously said that he wanted to blame China for its own structural problems.

“As if it could control China’s growth … America will become big again.”

After the July 26 talks, Ms Sherman said it was difficult to see if things would improve in the coming months.

“There is no way to know in the early stages of developing this relationship. Will we get everything as expected?” He told Andhra News.

This discussion was seen as a preparation for discussions between Mr. Biden. And Chinese President Xi Jinping, but officials said the issue was not discussed during the four-hour talks on Monday.

Click here to watch the BBC interactivity

..

News BBCThai Published on the website New news This is a collaboration between two news organizations.