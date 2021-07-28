Water vapor on Jupiter’s moon

The first detected Hubble telescope

Washington: Scientists have discovered for the first time the presence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s moon ‘Kanimit’. This was done by analyzing the latest and old data provided by the US space agency (NASA) Hubble Telescope. Ice on the surface of the satellite .. Vapor has been found to form when it changes from a solid to a straight gaseous form. Canymete is the largest of all the moons in the solar system. Previous research has provided some evidence that this moon may contain more water than all the water in Earth’s oceans. However, NASA said the water had frozen to the surface due to the extreme cold. The sea is about 160 km from the surface of the gorge. Therefore, the steam in the atmosphere .. did not come from the ocean, scientists said. When examining old and new images taken by the Imaging Spectrograph and Cosmic Origins Spectrograph instruments on the Hubble Telescope, charged air bands appeared. Due to this, the researchers found that the moon has a weak magnetic field. Also .. You can see that there are huge differences in the surface temperature of this moon throughout the day. The equatorial region was found to be hot in the afternoon, resulting in the release of small amounts of water molecules on the surface in the form of vapor. Atomic oxygen (O) was found to be absent in the kanmeet atmosphere, with only molecular oxygen (O2) present. It is said to be produced when the charged particles on the ice surface decrease.