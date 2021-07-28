Season over for Stephen Strasbourg

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasbourg will undergo surgery to end his season.

This was announced by Nationals manager Dave Martinez on Tuesday, the day after a meeting between Strasbourg and an expert. The 33-year-old gunner, who suffered a neck injury, will undergo surgery in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Nationals hope that Strasbourg will be ready to launch the next campaign. The best right-hander has been limited to 21 innings and two-thirds of the work this season. What’s even worse is that since being named the World Series MVP in the 2019 win, Strasbourg has served just 26 and two-thirds of the innings. He has not played since June 1st.

Scherzer when he left?

With the Nations, it is also argued that Max Scherzer would have already played his last game with the Washington Club. According to MLP Network, a transaction involving Scherzer could take place by Thursday. The next start of the Prosperous Jug with the Nations on that day against the Philadelphia Phillies is precisely planned.

Three-time Sai Young recipient Scherzer is concluding a seven-year deal worth $ 210 million this season. Eligible for autonomy, it was one of the main attractions of the July 31 deadline for exchanges.

The Nationalists (45-54) occupied one-fourth of the eastern part of the nation, thus missing the deserving.

The fight against the Pillies

In the evening, the Nationalists faced off against Philadelphia Bliss and got off to a strong start with a 6-4 win at Citizens Bank Park.

For the 16th time in the first inning of the season Josh Bell hit a ball out of bounds, giving his team a three-point lead. Then, Juan Choto followed him and put Pillies behind him, and in the end it was unresolved.

On the losing side, it was Odubel Herrera who opened the scoring in the fourth engagement. Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutcheon hit home runs in the fifth inning to take a two-point lead, but the hosts could not add more.

Victory is recorded with Pitcher Vander Zurro (2-2) taking part in a round and two-thirds where he does not assign anything to his rivals. Brad Hand offered redemption to his family.

Matt Moore (0-3) allowed six runs for the Nationals in four innings.

The match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.