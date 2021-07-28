Jean-Franசois Stevenin, Missing of a Filmmaker – Release

The director of three cult films, the former assistant actor died accidentally at the age of 77.

He began his career with Rivet and Trafford before becoming a popular supporting actor in French cinema and later a cult director in three films. Actor Jean-Franசois Stevens passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77. “He died at the hospital in Newley. He fought well.” His son Sagamore Stevens, the eldest of his four children, said they all became actors.

“Everyone knows the actor, from its immense cinematography to the most uncompromising autor cinema to the most popular TV series, from Jack Rivet Commissioner MoulinWe often forget that he was a great filmmaker, from Pierre Juca to Kamarquas Mountaineering (1978) and Twin men (1986) Two of the most beautiful French films of the last forty years, When he returned to the theaters of his three films, wrote Liberation in 2018. Those who have seen them know it. But are you trying to tell others how Stevenin’s unique cinema is? ”

Jean-Franசois Stevenin is one of the best actors selected in the movies Hand cost money Presented by Franசois Truffaut, A room in town Presented by Jax Demi or The deal of the wolves Presented by Christophe Guns. His latest film, Lost illusions Presented by Xavier Giannoli, adapted from Balzac, to be presented at the beginning of the school year at the Venice Film Festival.

Born in Jura in 1944, this HEC alumnus, with a romantic and treacherous background, discovered film collections during his internship in Cuba during milk production. “I didn’t know what to do, but I learned to speak Spanish very quickly. I melted into the team. Incognito”, he said.

In 1968, he became an assistant to Alain Guard on the set La Samad. “For ten years, I was an assistant and I never thought of playing. […] And inside Out one Written by Jack Rivet, where Juliet Burdo said: “Funny, assistant Brando is like, why didn’t he play Marlon?” Placed for visual editing ”, He recalled in 2000 Release.

His round face and piercing blue eyes soon made him a familiar figure in French cinema. In the 1980s, he toured under the guidance of Jean-Luc Goddard (வேட்கை), Bertrand Blier (Our history) And Catherine Prelet (36 female). Then comes such successful films The deal of the wolves, Where he plays Vincent Castle and Samuel Le Bihan or even Arrived by train Directed by Patrice Leconde.

In 2018, his work as a filmmaker earned him the Jean-Vigo Cooperative Award, which was presented to him by Agnes Warda. This award distinguishes the freedom of mind, quality and originality. His films, which are very natural, are marked by Casavets’ cinema, and like the American filmmaker, he filmed those closest to him without fail.

He is the father of four children, Sagamore, Robinson, Salome and Pierre.