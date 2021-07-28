Home Top News In London, the residential tower of Herzog & de Muran

There is a large circular tower in the middle of the ocean of offices and shops. This 58-storey building has luxury apartments that stand apart from its orthodox neighbors. New to the Canary Wharf district, the tower affirms the desire to create new typography of applications that combine urban planning, work and neighborhood life.

One Park Drive is designed as an integration of several residential units. Playing on the materials and layouts of these units, the alternative stair height gives the building a unique and significant visual identity. To increase comfort, Stumble Capsules 483 apartments each provide a balcony and terrace. Built according to a plan phase rotated at 45 degrees, this tower increases the amount of sunlight in each apartment. The more you go, the more people have spacious lofts, generous high ceilings and large outdoor spaces. The very different typography of the apartments within the building contributes to its uniqueness.

© Courtesy Herzog & de Muran
© Courtesy Herzog & de Muran
