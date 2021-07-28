Washington:

Astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have for the first time found evidence of steam in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s moon cone.

This water vapor is formed when ice rises from the surface of the moon, i.e. it turns from solid to gas. The findings are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Previous research has provided circumstantial evidence that Canmeet, the largest moon in the Solar System, contains more water than all of the Earth’s oceans.

However, the temperature there is so cold that the water freezes to the surface. Will be 100 miles below the sea surface of Canmeet; Therefore, steam does not represent the evaporation of this ocean. To find this source of water vapor, astronomers have revisited Hubble’s observations over the past two decades.

They found that there was no nuclear oxygen in the atmosphere of the canymete.

The surface temperature of the canyon varies greatly throughout the day and in the afternoon it becomes hot enough as the ice surface near the equator releases some small amounts of water molecules.

Roth said this occurs when charged particles destroy the ice surface. The water vapor we now measure is produced by ice mass formation as steam escapes hot from hot ice areas.

The discovery adds anticipation to the European Space Agency’s upcoming mission, Juicy, Thursday’s IC Moon Explorer. Juicy is scheduled to launch in 2022 and arrive on Thursday in 2029. It will carry out detailed observations of Jupiter and its three major moons in at least three years, with special emphasis on Canyme as a planetary body and potential habitat.

Currently, NASA’s Juno mission is keeping an eye on Canmeet and recently released new images of the icy moon. Juno Jupiter and its environment, also known as the Jovian system, have been studied since 2016.

