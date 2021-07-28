How to understand if the body is protein deficient

Getting enough protein is important for good health. As the amount of protein in daily life increases, various problems can occur in the body, as well as protein deficiency can cause various problems in the body. So of course we have to be careful.

According to experts, if the body is protein deficient, it can lead to muscle problems, including skin-hair-nails, and malnutrition problems. Other complications include protein deficiency.

Edema or swelling : Edema is a common symptom of protein deficiency in the body. In this case swelling is seen in the hands, feet and legs. It is mainly caused by the accumulation of fluid in the tissues. If you notice abnormal swelling in other parts of the body, consult a doctor immediately.

Is tired: If the body does not get enough protein, it can affect muscles and movement. Protein helps repair muscles and tissues. So if you do not take the right amount of protein, the body gets tired easily. It can also affect suffering and lead to fatigue.

Skin, hair and nail problems: Protein plays a special role in shaping our skin, hair and nails. Therefore, if you are protein deficient, the skin may become rough and dry, nails may break, and various hair problems such as hair loss may occur.

Hunger increased : Protein is the body’s main fuel. It provides calories to the body. If you do not get enough protein, you will be hungry again and again. As a result, as the amount of food you eat increases, so does the amount of calories you consume.

Fatty liver : Another common symptom of protein deficiency is fatty liver. Thus fat accumulates in the liver cells. This can be very detrimental to health.

Muscle damage : When there is a protein deficiency in the body, the structure of the muscle is disrupted.

Risk of fractures : Protein helps maintain bone strength and density. When the body does not get enough protein, the bones become weak. This greatly increases the risk of fracture.

Risk of infection : When there is not enough protein in the body, the immune system is weakened. It also increases the risk of various infections.