The victim was taken to hospital. London police have called witnesses to find the culprit behind the attack.

A woman wearing a T-shirt Charlie Hebdo He was reportedly stabbed by someone in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 25 BBC. He was taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger, London police said.

In photos and videos shared on social media, a group of people are parked in the park under the rain. A man dressed in black approaches a woman wearing a front-facing shirt from November 9, 2011 Charlie Hebdo «Love stronger than hatredAnd stabs her several times before running away. The man was immediately followed by several witnesses and a London police car to the scene.

The woman, who sustained minor head injuries, was initially treated on site by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a hospital in the center of the English capital.

«A knife was recovered nearby“, London Police a Communication. «Westminster officials work with Royal Parks UCO colleagues to investigate and identify the person responsible.“Police have called witnesses to find the culprit.”We know a lot of people saw this attack and many of them captured it on their phones. I ask them, if they have not already done so, contact the police.»

«We are staying in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to find the person responsible. I urge people not to speculate about the purpose of the attack until we have established all the facts», Urged the police. No arrests have been made so far.

