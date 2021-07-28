Home Top News Charlie was stabbed by a woman wearing a hepto shirt

Charlie was stabbed by a woman wearing a hepto shirt

Jul 28, 2021 0 Comments
Aucune arrestation n

The victim was taken to hospital. London police have called witnesses to find the culprit behind the attack.

A woman wearing a T-shirt Charlie Hebdo He was reportedly stabbed by someone in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, July 25 BBC. He was taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger, London police said.

Also read:Rainy and flooded roads in London

In photos and videos shared on social media, a group of people are parked in the park under the rain. A man dressed in black approaches a woman wearing a front-facing shirt from November 9, 2011 Charlie Hebdo «Love stronger than hatredAnd stabs her several times before running away. The man was immediately followed by several witnesses and a London police car to the scene.

The woman, who sustained minor head injuries, was initially treated on site by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a hospital in the center of the English capital.

«A knife was recovered nearby“, London Police a Communication. «Westminster officials work with Royal Parks UCO colleagues to investigate and identify the person responsible.“Police have called witnesses to find the culprit.”We know a lot of people saw this attack and many of them captured it on their phones. I ask them, if they have not already done so, contact the police.»

Also read:Suspected Birmingham confesses to knife attack in September

«We are staying in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to find the person responsible. I urge people not to speculate about the purpose of the attack until we have established all the facts», Urged the police. No arrests have been made so far.

READ  Moody leads Arkansas with 24 points as Hawks move UT-Arlington 70-62 3-0

See also – Charlie Hebdo: Want to show cartoons at school? (Discussion 28/10/2020)

You May Also Like

Vaccinated Americans need to keep the mask back indoors

Vaccinated Americans need to keep the mask back indoors

Clashes in Sydney at a rally against control measures

Clashes in Sydney at a rally against control measures

Coffee

Steps to make homemade cappuccino

Dimanche, devant le Parlement, les activistes voulaient rappeler au gouvernement britannique et aux négociateurs de la COP26 l'urgence de mener à bien les discussions sur le climat.

100 days before COP26, London sees an increase in pressure

Le groupe chinois CGN pourrait être exclu du projet de Sizewell.

London seeks to exclude China from nuclear programs

Twenty countries call for respect for Cubans’ “rights and freedoms” – Vand Beff

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *