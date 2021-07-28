BBMAs red carpet: see the bestdressed YouTube

Looking for a fashion summer style inspiration? Then don’t miss the following article! The Billboard Music Awards are highly recommended for anyone looking for a new look. Whether you got to see the 2021 black carpet live or not, watching the bestdressed YouTube is always a good idea to see what’s trendy. With the pandemic thriving in, 2020 has been quite a year, and while on the carpet many musicians talked about how good it felt to be at an event, and choosing unique styles to show off on the BBMAs.

A number one event like this meant that celebrities approached their favorite designers, jewelry houses, and makeup artists to look stunning on the red carpet. As all fashion lovers know, there’ve been many magnificent attires pulled off by numerous admired artists in the past. Remember Jennifer Lopez’s 2014 Donna Karan red see-through dress? Or Selena Gomez’s 2012 wearing that hot cutout Dolce & Gabbana in 2012? The 2021 Billboard Music Awards came with bestdressed YouTube influencers and singers, and all the stars we’ve known for a while now. From vibrant-colored suits to breath-taking gowns, here’s what all the artists wore to the ceremony.

What ‘s trendy?

The BBMAs 2021 brought a bit of light! Everybody enjoyed the live shows, with BTS performing their new single in English “Butter”, or the beloved P!nk shining with her performance. Hosted by charismatic Nick Jonas, it was a night to remember. And speaking about Nick Jonas, we can’t miss out on the BBMA’s bestdressed of the night: his wife, Priyanka Chopra. She pulled off that Dolce & Gabbana sparkling gold dress, and Bvlgari jewelry.

It appears that red and pink were the colors du jour, as many celebrities chose the eye-catching shades for this in-person event. The talented Alicia Keys stuck to her unique style, wearing a pink coordinated Valentino ensemble, with a matching cape, and H.E.R looked modern and outstanding in that red sequined mono by Dior.

The guys from BTS chose to wear coordinated black and dark silver suits and looked amazing on them! We also saw Karol G, who wore a blue shiny see-through dress that matched her jewelry and hairstyle. And Saweetie looked so naive! Her Giambattista Valli ruffled peach dress was pretty dramatic and fit her perfectly. She chose a pair of peachy heels to keep the look monochromatic: simply fantastic.

Not only women chose vibrant colors, but many men did too. For example, Nick Jonas wore a green Fendi suit that looked stunning, and DJ Khaled wore multiple changes, all by Dolce & Gabbana. Loyal to his style, Bad Bunny chose a studded long leather coat, combined with baggy pants, jewelry, big black sunglasses, and a hat. The star of his outfit: those pointy Converse-style shoes, nobody could ever pull that as good as he did! In a more classic style, we saw The Weeknd: a nice white shirt and dark-grey tie, skinny black pants, and a long and elegant coat.

Who got a thumbs down?

While Megan Fox looks stunning in anything she wears, and Mugler’s designs are usually breath-taking, the black outfit Megan wore wasn’t flattering. With too many cutouts and a halter neckline, it wasn’t a favorite. Neither did Doja Cat. While her style tends to be inspiring, the striped gown with Beetlejuice vibes she chose wasn’t so much. The Balmain creation consisted of a tiny top, puffy dramatic sleeves and flared pants. Her hair-style choice wasn’t great either. Thumbs up for her bold make up, though!

After more than a year without these types of events due to Covid-19, artists felt the need to make a statement and to show who they are, and how they feel through their outfits choices. The 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was a time to celebrate with some good music, and interesting attires. Did any of those dazzled you?