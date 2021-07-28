Home Sports Barack Obama becomes NBA Africa partner

Jul 28, 2021 0 Comments
Take the selection for NBA Africa, which aims to grow the NBA’s popularity in Africa. In fact, the NBA announced on Tuesday that former US President Barack Obama has become a strategic partner of the organization in exchange for a small financial contribution invested in its base for youth in Africa.

“The NBA has always been America’s best ambassador, using basketball to build deeper connections around the world. In Africa, basketball has more opportunities, better equality and the power to accept responsibility.” Obama said in a statement.

“I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for many young Africans by investing in the community, winning gender equality and fostering an interest in basketball., He added.

Partners Ian Mahinmi and Joachim Nova

Players who have decided to invest in NBA Africa include Grand Hill, Jr. Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Ian Mahinmi, Dickembe Mottombo and Joachim Nova.

The NBA specifically opened offices in South Africa in 2010 and the first edition of the African Basketball Championship, the Basketball Africa League (PAL), took place in Rwanda last May after being postponed for a year by the Covid 19 epidemic.

