Home Top News Australia will run the Natural Marine Laboratory with amazing architecture

Australia will run the Natural Marine Laboratory with amazing architecture

Jul 28, 2021 0 Comments
Architectural Digest France

In the Gulf of Geography south of Perth, Western Australia, a stunningly designed concrete structure is expected to be in place by 2022. The project is being spearheaded by Baca Architects, a British agency selected by the Subcon team that specializes in the installation of artificial reefs, to renovate the Australian Marine Laboratory. Inspired by the ocean universe for the architecture of this place, the project adopted by Subkan is a building that mimics a whale emerging from the sea. Located at the end of the Baselton Jetty, the laboratory will be built in a synthetic dyehouse 2 km from the sea.

In terms of structure, concrete is selected for reasons of resistance to life and marine variations. Also ensure the internal temperature of the building thanks to the heat mass of the space and the water heat transfer system. The roof will have a light frame designed by the boat builders. With the desire for a harmonious integration into its environment, the building has a microscopic facade that welcomes the growth of algae and crustaceans.

The lab will have an underwater path and an underwater restaurant with the aim of being the largest in the world. It should become a marine research center that brings together the scientific community and people of all ages, with the aim of educating and raising awareness about the effects of climate change in the oceans.

Find out more Pakka Architects.

Seen from the side Underwater Ocean Discovery Center.© Courtesy Pakka Architects
Front viewUnderwater Ocean Discovery Center.© Courtesy Pakka Architects
InteriorUnderwater Ocean Discovery Center.© Courtesy Pakka Architects
© Courtesy Pakka Architects
View from the beach Underwater Ocean Discovery Center. © Courtesy Pakka Architects
SketchUnderwater Ocean Discovery Center.© Courtesy Pakka Architects
Inspirational SketchUnderwater Ocean Discovery Center.© Courtesy Pakka Architects
READ  Video. Four countries in the heat of global warming are Australia, Russia, Lebanon and Italy

You May Also Like

News | The Marseille treasure was found in London

News | The Marseille treasure was found in London

BBMAs red carpet: see the bestdressed YouTube

Australia: Imprisonment extended for at least a week in Sydney

Australia: Imprisonment extended for at least a week in Sydney

Aucune arrestation n

Charlie was stabbed by a woman wearing a hepto shirt

Vaccinated Americans need to keep the mask back indoors

Vaccinated Americans need to keep the mask back indoors

Clashes in Sydney at a rally against control measures

Clashes in Sydney at a rally against control measures

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *