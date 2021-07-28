Australia: Imprisonment extended for at least a week in Sydney

Five million people in Australia’s most populous city have been banned from leaving their homes since June 26 in a bid to curb the progression of the highly contagious delta variant of Covid 19. Assumed to last two weeks, the move was extended to at least seven days on Wednesday. That means the lock-in will be in effect until at least July 16th.

« This delta variant is a game converter that is highly versatile The Prime Minister of the South, New South Wales, lamented Gladys Perriglion, has Sydney as its capital. ” We don’t want to find ourselves in a situation where we have to constantly move from prisons to deconfinitions “, He added, explaining the length of imprisonment” This is the best way to ensure that this is our only control before vaccinating the entire population .

Residents can currently go outside to buy essential items, seek medical care, exercise, go to school or work if they cannot work from home. Australia’s strategy is to target zero cases, the country’s international borders have been closed for fifteen months, and localized locks in some cities have been ordered on a temporary basis. What this approach means is that Australians have generally continued to live normal lives since the onset of the epidemic because the country avoids the number of epidemics.

Since the outbreak, only 30,000 cases have been reported in Australia, including 910 deaths. But more and more questions are being asked about the durability of such a model and the ability of a country to live in isolation from the world. Sydney erupted at this point with only a total of 357 cases, which explains the severity of the strategy.

By comparison, the United Kingdom plans to remove its latest restrictions, while recording 27,000 new epidemics a day. The Australian outlook is weighed down by the slowdown in the vaccine campaign because less than 8% of the population has been vaccinated against Covid 19.

With AFP.