The milestone for Tesla, the automaker is profitable

At this time, there were no profits from the sale of carbon credits. Tesla has sold enough electric cars to make a profit.

Tesla has made money in the past, but it is not necessarily by selling cars. In fact, it made a profit by selling carbon credits to other car manufacturers. This time, Tesla announced that it had achieved it Profit of $ 1.1 billion (30 930 million) in the second quarter of 2021Including 4 354 million related to sales of carbon credits. The rest comes from car sales and its energy saving products.

Many Model 3 and Model Y have been sold, with over 200,000 in 3 months

This performance is interesting in an environment where the newer models Model S and Model X are delayed, but the Model Y in Europe is delayed due to the gigafactory delay in Berlin. In total, it had a turnover of 11.9 billion or 10.10 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021. As you might expect, these are Model 3 and Model Y dominate sales, Found 200,000 copies of the buyer, while only the 1895 Model S was sold (new model pending).

In France, the Model 3 was the best-selling 100% electric car in France in the first half of 2021. In June, Model 3 performed better than in previous months: 5001 records in a single month. Buyers seem to be taking advantage of the environmental bonus, which has been reduced to 1,000 euros since July 1. For now, the Model 3s sold in France come from factories in the US and China.

With a new Gigafactory in Texas and one in Berlin, Tesla is preparing for the future with a global expansion that will allow it to reduce the cost of selling cars in North America and Europe.

Delayed projects

Tesla had the opportunity to announce the delay of its semi, 100% electric truck. The same goes for its next generation 4680 battery, which was announced on Battery Day, and progress has been made, but the US company confirms that there is still a lot of work to be done before production begins.