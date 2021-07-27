Steps to make homemade cappuccino

Here We Six Simple Steps To Make A Homemade Cappuccino

I detail all the steps below. If you are in a hurry, here’s what to do:

Pour your coffee (espresso, filter …), about 5 ml. Pour 10ml of milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat the milk (30 seconds to 1 minute). Froth the milk with the frother (or by shaking the jar vigorously). Pour the milk into your cup. Enjoy your homemade cappuccino!

Make coffee

The first thing you do is your coffee. So, I’m not teaching you anything, you just need an espresso, or the type of coffee you choose. Be warned, however, that the coffee is strong enough if you use a gentler method such as a filter coffee maker.

Also, do not use more than 5 or 6 cl of coffee if you are using a cup of the indicated volume (160 cl) until you are able to respect the doses (1/3 of coffee, 1/3 of milk and 1/3 of coffee). milk foam).

Try Out For Some Best Espresso Maker

Milk froth preparation

Next, you just have to heat 10 cl of milk in the microwave. The milk should be hot, but not hot.

If you are using a manual milk frother or French press, shake back and forth until you feel slight resistance. Open to check the texture of the foam. It should not be too liquid, but it should not be too thick, with very large bubbles.

If you are using an electric milk frother, immerse its head in the milk, but do not immerse it completely. Try to swirl and stop as soon as you feel the milk froth silky enough.

Finally, if you choose the jar (or the closed container), simply shake it cheerfully for about 30 seconds. There are usually slightly larger bubbles than other solutions, and the result may not be silky. But that’s fine, your homemade cappuccino will still be delicious!

In all cases, it is possible to destroy the largest bubbles on the surface of the milk by clicking on the container on the table.So the goal is to try to get a smooth, silky milk froth that partially blends with the coffee. The ultimate goal is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk and 1/3 milk foam to make the perfect homemade cappuccino!

Get Brief View About Coffee On Our Website