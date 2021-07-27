Home Sports NFL | The Colts head coach is suffering from Covid 19 disease

NFL | The Colts head coach is suffering from Covid 19 disease

(Westfield) Indianapolis Golds head coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp following a positive test for Covit-19, general manager Chris Ballard said Monday.


Michael Marrot
Associated Press

Ballard noted that Reich’s test results came out late last week and that the coach who received the two-dose vaccine was asymptomatic. He said it would be surprising if Reich returned to the field before next week’s start.

In Reich’s absence, the Golds’ plan is to split head coaching responsibilities between attack coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Efferflus and special units coordinator Buppa Ventron. Reich will continue to participate in team preparation for virtual meetings.

The Golds players are due to report to the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana on Tuesday. The first of 19 training sessions is scheduled for Wednesday, and the sessions will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.

Ballard said another member of the organization tested positive but refused to name him.

