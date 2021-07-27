Lebanon split between supporters and opponents of appointing Najib Mikodi to form new government

2 hours ago

The name of Lebanese businessman and former prime minister Najib Mikati has topped social networking sites in Lebanon and many Arab countries since he was appointed to form the new government.

Lebanese President Michael Awen appointed Mikodi by 73 votes to 118 in parliament.

Mikati told a brief press conference at the Babta Palace in the capital, Beirut, that he “did not have a magic wand” and that he was making concerted efforts to succeed in extinguishing the growing fire in Lebanon. , ”As he described.

Many wanted the success of the nominee president, calling on political forces to cooperate with President Najib Mikhtar and forming a government soon.

Ali Murad said: “President Najib Mikhadi is highly respected by most of the authorities in Lebanon.

On the other hand, others rejected the formation of a government in Lebanon.

Many social media pioneers believed that “re-appointing the ruling party to form a government under the pretext of saving the country would bring further destruction.”

The president-elect has also been charged with corruption.

The president-elect has previously denied allegations of “illegal enrichment” against him.

Judge Kada Aun “ruled in favor of Mikotti, his son Maher, his brother Taha and bank Audi with the crime of illegal enrichment by obtaining home loans at subsidized prices and recommended them to the trial judge for trial.”

After Chad Hariri apologized a few days ago, he did not lose the exchange rate of the falling dollar after it was announced that former Prime Minister Najib had won the majority of parliamentary votes needed to form the new government. .

Najib Mikati

McCarthy was born on November 24, 1955 and completed his studies at the American University of Beirut and continued his postgraduate studies at Harvard University in France and the United States.

He became caretaker Prime Minister in April 2005, following the assassination of Rafiq Hariri and the withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon.