Lebanon split between supporters and opponents of appointing Najib Mikodi to form new government

Jul 27, 2021 0 Comments
Image released, Getty Images

Comment on the photo,

Najib Mikati

The name of Lebanese businessman and former prime minister Najib Mikati has topped social networking sites in Lebanon and many Arab countries since he was appointed to form the new government.

Lebanese President Michael Awen appointed Mikodi by 73 votes to 118 in parliament.

Mikati told a brief press conference at the Babta Palace in the capital, Beirut, that he “did not have a magic wand” and that he was making concerted efforts to succeed in extinguishing the growing fire in Lebanon. , ”As he described.

Many wanted the success of the nominee president, calling on political forces to cooperate with President Najib Mikhtar and forming a government soon.

