100 days before COP26, London sees an increase in pressure

On July 25, 2021 at 4:19 pmUpdated July 25, 2021, 4:40 p.m.

“More than a hundred days for COP”. Activists raised a large banner Sunday in a meadow outside Westminster as environment ministers and representatives from 51 countries meet in London to continue talks ahead of the climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Protesters are holding posters accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson or his finance minister, Rishi Sinak, of being “missing in action.” Independent group Recently urged the government to act fast.

A month ago, the UN. Owais Sharma, Deputy Executive Secretary for Climate, said at the end of the multilateral climate conference, “There was a new impetus and a new impetus around the action. We have not seen the acceptance of the Paris Agreement since climate change.” Leaks from IPCC report, It will be made public on August 9, underscoring the urgency of the cause, and the inability of states to take concerted political action was felt again on Saturday: at the end of the last G20 scenario. The member states could not agree on the final statement .

This reflects a series of obstacles that negotiators in London face, including China, India and the United States – difficult to overcome during these discussions, although it is important to continue to prepare for COP26 and the United States. Required “visual similarity”.

Among the subjects they struggle to come to an agreement on: monitoring the financial, transparency, especially the obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the implementation schedule and finally the carbon issue of the markets.

The main objective is to maintain the objective of controlling global warming to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era set by the Paris Agreement. “We are facing a dangerous time for our planet and the only way to secure its future is for countries to follow the same path,” said Alok Sharma, Britain’s head of COP26, as ministers in charge of the fight against global warming. We carry the weight of the world on our shoulders and the next two days will be crucial. “