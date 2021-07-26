Why Snowfall is so highly thought of in flat racing

With every passing flat racing season, there are always a few horses that cause racing fans to sit up and take notice. This year, one of those horses is Snowfall, who has thrilled sports lovers with her remarkable performances in some of the summer’s biggest races. With some memorable wins to her name already this season, there are suggestions that Snowfall could have a long and illustrious future in the sport.

It helps that Snowfall’s trainer is one of the greatest in the history of the flat racing. Aidan O’Brien has a track record of producing the finest horses in the sport, and has a whole host of titles to his name. But Snowfall feels like a new standard of excellence, and it’ll be interesting to see how her career develops from here. So, what is it that makes her so special?

Power and speed

You only need to watch one of Snowfall’s wins this season to understand what everyone is raving about. She has a remarkable talent for pulling away from her challengers, powering through the field to take the ascendancy in a race, and that’s what you need if you’re to emerge triumphant from the biggest races the sport has to offer.

Snowfall is as powerful as they come, and you can imagine her holding her own in any given race. The way she can dominate a race brings to mind the form of jump racing’s Honeysuckle, another who proved her supreme talent by winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. There is plenty to admire about Snowfall, and it seems like she is built to last.

Big wins

Her record this season speaks for itself — three wins from three outings, and they’ve been significant triumphs. She came home in first in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York back in May, before producing a sensational display to win the Epsom Oaks by 16 clear lengths at the Derby Festival a month later. That was the win that really put her on the map.

Snowfall followed that up with another breath-taking performance in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh earlier this month. After a fairly average opening season in 2020, something has clicked this year for O’Brien’s prized filly, and it seems as though there is no stopping her.

The O’Brien factor

Snowfall could not be in better hands. With O’Brien guiding her every move, you can bet that she won’t be steered off course easily. The Irish trainer has been there and done it in basically every big race flat racing has to offer, and once he identifies a horse that is capable of great things, that horse usually goes on to achieve moments of glory.

Ryan Moore is Snowfall’s regular jockey, and he too is vastly experienced when it comes to the big occasion. O’Brien will be hugely excited at the potential Snowfall is showing so far this year, and it would be no surprise to see her go on and do great things in the sport. She is already being touted as one of the top favourites in the horse racing betting for the lucrative Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France later this year, and judging by her current form, this filly will take some stopping.