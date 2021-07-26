Home Top News U.S. Borders are closed to international travelers and vaccinated

U.S. Borders are closed to international travelers and vaccinated

Jul 26, 2021 0 Comments
U.S. Borders are closed to international travelers and vaccinated

“We maintain current travel restrictions at this point,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki, who justifies the decision by quickly spreading the Delta variant “here and abroad.”

EU countries have decided to reopen their own borders to Americans if they are vaccinated against Covit-19 or given a negative test, and travelers from the Schengen area, the United Kingdom and Ireland will no longer be able to enter the United States from March 2020.

You May Also Like

Des coureurs londonien en action

London: More than 13,000 runners gathered for the ASICS London 10K

Why Snowfall is so highly thought of in flat racing

Di Grassi gardera pour toujours en mémoire son erreur de Londres

De Crossy will always remember his London mistake

California firefighters face a fire that is creating its own climate

California firefighters face a fire that is creating its own climate

Heavy rains cause flooding in London and southeastern England

Heavy rains cause flooding in London and southeastern England

Italy, Australia, the United Kingdom ... a wave of resistance against health restrictions

Italy, Australia, the United Kingdom … a wave of resistance against health restrictions

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *