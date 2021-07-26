The robot throws three and a half shots on the field during the half-time break

Basketball player Robo enters the field at half time during the match between France and the United States.

A giant anthropomorphic robot provided half the entertainment during an Olympic basketball game, shot from the free throw line, then three, then a shot from the half court.

Footage of the event shows the robot basically taking a basketball free throw position, pausing for five or six seconds, turning its big hand and sending the ball towards the basket on a high, beautiful curve.

The robot moves around the field without any visible assistance and collects balls thrown from carts.

Mashable Announced that the robot appeared from the CUE line Of robots developed by Toyota. The first place in this line appeared in 2018, while in 2019 the third robot of the series, CUE3, set a Guinness World Record for consecutive basketball free throws created by a human robot. Help. The record was 2,020 successful free throws in just 6.5 hours.

The robot made its Olympic debut in a match between France and the United States, which France won 83-76, winning 25 of the Americans’ games at the Olympics.