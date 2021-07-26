SteamTech has an “optional built-in FPS limiter” for better battery life

Valve and when IGN Revealed last Thursday The new portable steam deck will target the 30 Hz gameNot everyone was impressed by that low bar – but Wolvin Pierre-Loop Griffiths took to Twitter to clarify his original idea and reveal the new feature of the handheld console.

First, he says 30 FPS is above the minimum bar above all else:

“We hope the goal of 30 FPS is to be able to play on our labels; the games we have tested and shown have met, and have always surpassed this bar,” he writes.

In other words, when Griffiths In this video interview IGN You should not assume that all modern games run at 60 fps speed “we have not really found anything that can handle this device”. Expect less.

Differently, the 30 fps mode is one that you can enable in advance to get even more battery life. “There will also be an optional built-in FPS range to adjust performance to suit battery life,” he writes. The company once said that you can play Gate2 Up to six hours at 30 fps, compared to the usual four hours.

That’s one Good But in 30 FPS mode? It must be determined. In answers, Digital Foundry Richard Leadpeter says the valve confirmed that the variable update rate (VRR) display was not on the steam deck. And get rid of the idea This V-sync will create ugly frame rate issues if you try to lock 30 Hz games on the tech screen. (Digital Foundry Know; This Covers the issue Multiple times on PC and console. Dark souls And Minced From the software developer Despicable for random frame rate, E.g.)

30 fps system would be nice to request for games, but be sure to sync with any other screen update (common on consoles) to ensure a new image stability while V sync is active. 30 fps limit, but delivered equally at 16.7ms / 33.3ms / 50ms is not a great experience – Digital Foundry (Digital Foundry) July 25, 2021

Griffiths has not yet responded. Let’s see!