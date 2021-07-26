Shows Apple users how to clean tech products, thus “by Apple standards”

Smartphones, computers, tablets and technology accessories are now increasingly used in the home, so they quickly become infected with dirt, fingerprints, and even bacteria. Of the user. So, how to properly clean technology and make them more “clean and tight” without compromising lifespan?

Apple is very thoughtful when it comes to spending a long page advising users to clean products “according to Apple standards”, which includes a list of cleaning agents and should not be used. Although this article is for Apple, it can be applied to any company.

Cleaning products recommended by Apple: Glass wipes (non-sponge), 70% isoprene alcohol wipes, 75% ethyl alcohol wipes, chloro toilet paper

Apple recommends to avoid: Glass cleaner, bleach, abrasives and damp cloth in perforated products

IPhones and iPods

With iPhones and iPods, Apple recommends wiping them off after contact with sand, ink, cosmetics, cleaners, acidic foods or lotions – leaving you with more than a handful of fingerprints. Engine. The company wants you to disconnect when plugging in the charger or headphones, turn off the device, then wipe the iPhone and iPad with a damp glass clean cloth and avoid open parts (to charge the port).

If the stain is too “stubborn” you can replace it with 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol, strong cleaners can remove the oleophobic layer used by the company glass, even scratch. Pace also has a dedicated product range for smartphones and tablets, including cleaning solutions and smooth surfaces for cleaning.

Cases, Apple Pencils and Airboats

A slightly “special” accessory in the cleaning process is the leather case for the iPhone. According to Apple, the oil on the hands of the user will dull the skin case over time, which is normal and any skin product will enjoy it. The company recommends cleaning the skin case with a towel in warm water, as any other detergent will change the color of the skin and no longer look beautiful.

Other plastic parts such as the Apple Pencil and Airboats can be cleaned in the same way as the iPhone and iPod instructions above. As for the Apple pencil, the company says that only the handle should be cleaned and the tip should be avoided. For airplanes, a small cotton cloth can be used to remove dust and earwax; Do not use toothpaste, tweezers or sharp objects to do this as it may pierce the protective film.

MacBook and Magic Keyboard

Like the iPhone and iPad, Apple wants users to unplug their MacBook and turn off the power before doing a cleanup. Aside from the 70% isopril pieces, you can also use Chlorox cleaning cloth to clean the metal parts of the MacBook, which is large in size, so it also saves you time. As for the screen, the company recommends using a glass cleaner cloth only in warm water and wait for it to dry to run.

The MacBook’s keyboard and Magic keyboard are flat and do not have many large cracks, so the dust does not stick much. But if you are careful, you can buy a soft broom, 1-2 “lines” to wipe all the dust!

Everyone wants to clean their technology effectively and stay in good health to fight infection!