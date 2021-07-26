Netflix: Movies and series to watch in August 2021

Integration of Downton Abe, A breathless French series, The Yves Saint Laurent of Jalil LesbertSelection of must-see projects for the month of August Netflix.

Yves Saint Laurent (August 1)

This movie Jalil Lesbert Finding the turbulent life of one of the greatest French courtiers, its personal life and works are closely intertwined. Since he was appointed head of the house Dior He met in 1957 and built his own house in 1961 Pierre Berke, Film Jalil Lesbert Tries to shed light on all the genius and complexity of Guthrie. His inspiration, his adaptations, the Palace Russo parade in 1976 … successes and going down to hell respond to the rhythm of a fair and coherent interpretation Pierre Nine, Which won Caesar for Best Actor, and absorbed one of the worst Caspar Ulliel, Who slipped into Couturier’s skin the same year for St. Laurent de Bertrand Bonello.

Gone forever (August 13)

Then Lupine, A new French suspense series has arrived on stage. Headlining, a rising star of French cinema, Finnegan Oldfield (Marvin or La Belle education), He is resurrecting a thirty-one who was crushed by a painful past, thanks to the love his comrade has for him. After working on the hit series until the day she disappeared during her mother’s funeral In therapy, Vincent Poimiro And David Elcom Write this adaptation of the named thriller with four handsHarlon Cobain, Released in 2002, can already boast of a handsome actor: Nicholas Duvachel, Guillo Couques And Currens Marlier.