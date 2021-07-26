Home Top News London: More than 13,000 runners gathered for the ASICS London 10K

London: More than 13,000 runners gathered for the ASICS London 10K

Des coureurs londonien en action
Thousands of runners gathered in the streets of London on Sunday for the 10km race. This is the first time such an event has occurred since the outbreak.

The roads of central London became the meeting place this weekendASICS London 10K. At 9:30 a.m. in Green Station Park, about 13,000 runners gathered and ran 10 kilometers. Their race carries iconic landmarks in the past such as St. James Palace, Trafalgar Square, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey in the capital. The Jaggers were supported by DJs and live groups in music, placed at every kilometer of their course. Andrew Hayes was the fastest of the men, finishing the course in 29 minutes and 25 seconds. Natasha Kagram set the best time for women in 33 minutes 27 seconds.

A crowd that could not walk due to infection

The previous year’s event had already been canceled due to health circumstances. Organizers said he worked closely with Westminster City Council and Public Health UK Thus athletes can collect without risk. A few thousand runners were lucky enough to take part in the rally because London enjoyed a day later Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in at least two places.

