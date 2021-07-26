Home Top News Heavy rains cause flooding in London and southeastern England

Jul 26, 2021 0 Comments
Posted today 01:49, updated 02:13

TrueHeavy rains and thunderstorms in the southeastern UK caused flooding in the capital on Sunday, disrupting traffic there.

Thunderstorms in southeastern England flooded the streets of London on Sunday, July 25, disrupting traffic.

Cars drive through flooded London Street in the Nine Elms district on July 25, 2021.

Face rescue services “The Great Flood” Across the British capital, Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted in the evening. Buses, subways and trains are affected.

On July 21, 2021, a driver was forced to push his car on flooded London Street in the district of Nine Elms.

In the south of the British capital, near the Queenstown road station, police blocked traffic on a road that had become impassable, especially under railway bridges.

Warning until Monday in the south

The floodwaters blocked several red double-decker buses in the middle of the street, with one driver telling Agencies France-Presse (AFP) that the water had reached the ground of his vehicle. “It’s wet everywhere! “, The statement of the person who introduced himself under the first name of Eric.

On July 25, 2021, in London, a pedestrian crosses a flooded street in front of a public transport bus.

London firefighters said on Twitter that there had been about 300 calls for flooding in the southwest of the capital.

The British Meteorological Agency has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms in and around London until 7pm local time, but thunderstorms and rain are expected in the south of the country until Monday. 100 mm of rain is expected in some parts of the state on Sunday evening.

