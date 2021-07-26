5,400 firefighters are mobilizing against the flames of a dixie fire in the jungles of Northern California. The fire has only been growing since mid-July, triggered by heat, dangerous drought and continuous winds. The Dixie fire is so large that in recent days it has formed clouds called pyrocumulus, which feed on lightning, high winds and fire instead.

“Tomorrow will be very difficult: if these clouds are high enough, they have the potential to produce lightning,” warned Julia Ruthford, the meteorologist assigned to the blaze.

Rescue troops have been sent to Florida from afar to give a loan. Despite its size, the Dixie fire has so far progressed mainly in the most isolated areas, which explains why so far only dozens of structures (houses and other buildings) have been destroyed.

Advancing on very steep paths, firefighters are sometimes assisted by a train, from which they can drop plenty of water into inaccessible areas. But in these weather conditions, “emperors can easily fly more than a kilometer from the fire,” firefighters’ spokesman AFP Rick Garhard explains, and places welcoming evictees such as Quincy Village threaten themselves.

Wildfires are common in California – so locals sometimes wonder what’s on fire. But due to climate change, this summer has been particularly violent. This year has already caused 3 times more plant fires than there was at this time in 2020, but it was the worst annual fire in California history.