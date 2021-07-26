California firefighters face a fire that is creating its own climate

5,400 firefighters are mobilizing against the flames of a dixie fire in the jungles of Northern California. The fire has only been growing since mid-July, triggered by heat, dangerous drought and continuous winds. The Dixie fire is so large that in recent days it has formed clouds called pyrocumulus, which feed on lightning, high winds and fire instead.
“Tomorrow will be very difficult: if these clouds are high enough, they have the potential to produce lightning,” warned Julia Ruthford, the meteorologist assigned to the blaze.
Wildfires are common in California – so locals sometimes wonder what’s on fire. But due to climate change, this summer has been particularly violent. This year has already caused 3 times more plant fires than there was at this time in 2020, but it was the worst annual fire in California history.