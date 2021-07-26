Home Technology Advanced YouTube Channel Upgrades Legacy Game Videos Using Topaz Video Upgrade AI Applications

Advanced YouTube Channel Upgrades Legacy Game Videos Using Topaz Video Upgrade AI Applications

Jul 26, 2021 0 Comments
YouTube-канал Upscale улучшает старые игровые ролики, используя ИИ приложения Topaz Video Enhance AI

Advanced YouTube Channel Upgrades Legacy Game Videos Using Topaz Video Upgrade AI Applications

Twenty years ago, when photosynthesis games were only a distant dream, some companies tried to add reality to games through introductions and cut scenes. Videos like this last several minutes, which immerses you deeply into the game.

While such videos were delightful at the time, they are now rarely seen on screens with full HD or 4K resolution. The high-end YouTube channel took the initiative to fix this problem. Its teachers use machine learning methods to increase the clarity of older teachers so that they look even more beautiful as they once did on older CRT monitors.

All of these improvements are made possible by the topaz video upgrade AI software, also known as topaz gigapixel. The software can be purchased for 9,299. Depending on the performance of the computer’s GPU, the length of the video and the target resolution may take several hours to upgrade a single video. However, it is important to know that computer-generated images are not “real”. They may contain details not found in the original video. The final result may also vary depending on the resolution.

You can see the workings of AI in the topaz video YouTube channel upscale.

Source: On the edge

READ  UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

You May Also Like

Shows Apple users how to clean tech products, thus "by Apple standards"

Shows Apple users how to clean tech products, thus “by Apple standards”

SteamTech has an "optional built-in FPS limiter" for better battery life

SteamTech has an “optional built-in FPS limiter” for better battery life

Symbol - Overseas - Elon Musk takes NASA to Jupiter's Moon

Symbol – Overseas – Elon Musk takes NASA to Jupiter’s Moon

WhatsApp: How to share photos and videos without the word 'forward' | Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Information

WhatsApp: How to share photos and videos without the word ‘forward’ | Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Information

Security in Jalisco: State police in Donala shot dead and detained

Security in Jalisco: State police in Donala shot dead and detained

New solar cells will increase their power by 1,000

New solar cells will increase their power by 1,000

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *