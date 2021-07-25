Home Entertainment Table, free live stream by Kevin Durant, Damien Lillard

This includes the U.S. men’s basketball team, despite some issues with the demonstration matches Brooklyn Networks Forward Kevin Torrent Keeper of the Portland Trail Blazers Damien LillardHe is very fond of winning gold medals Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Fans who want to watch Team USA men’s basketball games can go Peacock, Which will broadcast each match live.

United States Team Schedule:

Against France: Sunday, July 25 at 8 am (Peacock)

Against Iran: Wednesday, July 28, 12:40 amET (Peacock)

Against the Czech Republic: Saturday, July 31 at 8 p.m.Peacock)

For the remaining men’s and women’s basketball matches, fans can watch most of the Olympic Games events for free fuboTV And Peacock.

Here is the basketball schedule for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, where to watch each sport (all change times ET):

July 24 Saturday

Men:

Iran – Czech Republic, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, July 25th

Men:

Germany – Italy, 00:40 (Peacock)

Australia – Nigeria 04:20 (Peacock)

France vs USA, 8am (Peacock)

For women:

South Korea – Spain, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday 26th July

Men:

Argentina vs Sloveni, 00h40 (Peacock)

Japan – Spain, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

For women:

Serbia – Canada 4:20 am (Peacock)

Japan – France, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday July 27

Men:

Nigeria – Germany 9:00 pm. (Peacock)

For women:

Nigeria – United States 12:40 am (Peacock)

Australia – Belgium, 4:20 am (Peacock)

Puerto Rico Vs Sign, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday July 28

Men:

US vs Iran, 12:40 p.m.Peacock)

Italy – Australia 4:20 am (Peacock)

Czech Republic vs France, 8:00 am (Peacock)

For women:

Canada – South Korea, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Thursday, July 29

Men:

Slovenia – Japan, 00:40 (Peacock)

Spain vs Argentina 8h00 (Peacock)

For women:

Spain – Serbia, 4:20 am (Peacock)

Belgium – Puerto Rico, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, July 30th

Men:

Iran – France 21st (Peacock)

For women:

USA vs Japan, 12:40 am (Peacock)

France – Nigeria 04:20 (Peacock)

China – Australia, 8:00 am (Peacock)

Saturday, July 31st

Men:

Italy – Nigeria, 00:40 (Peacock)

Australia – Germany, 4:20 am (Peacock)

USA v Czech Republic, 8:00 am ((Peacock)

For women:

Canada – Spain, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, August 1st

Men:

Argentina vs Japan, 00h40 (Peacock)

Spain – Slovenia 04:20 (Peacock)

For women:

South Korea – Serbia, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Nigeria – Japan, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Monday, August 2nd

Men:

Teams to be determined, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

For women:

France vs USA, 00h40 (Peacock)

China – Belgium, 4:20 am (Peacock)

Australia vs Puerto Rico, 8pm (Peacock)

Tuesday 3 August

Men:

Teams to be determined, 12:40 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 8 a.m. (Peacock)

For women:

Teams to be determined, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Wednesday 4 August

For women:

Teams to be determined, 12:40 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 4:20 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 8 p.m.Peacock)

Thursday, August 5th

Men’s Semifinals:

Teams to be determined, 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 7 p.m. ((Peacock)

Friday, August 6th

Men:

Gold Medal Game: Teams DPT, 10:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Women’s Semifinals:

Teams to be determined, 12:40 p.m. (Peacock)

Teams to be determined, 7 p.m. ((Peacock)

Saturday 7 August

Men’s Bronze Medal: Teams TBD, 3 am, (Peacock)

Women’s Gold Medal: Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Women’s Bronze Medal: Teams TBD, 7 am ET, (Peacock)

what is that fuboTV?

fuboTV It is an online live television service that provides over 100 live TV channels such as ESPN, NFL Network, Bean Sports, News, Entertainment and other local channels. It also offers DVR storage and is designed for people who want to cut the stem, but do not want to miss watching live TV and their favorite games.

How much does it cost fuboTV Cost?

The cheapest option is the family plan of plan 64.99, which includes 120 channels and 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens simultaneously.

The Fubo Elite package per month. Costs 79.99 and offers more than 170 channels, including showtime channels, additional sports channels and additional news and entertainment channels.

