Symbol – Overseas – Elon Musk takes NASA to Jupiter’s Moon

Jul 25, 2021 0 Comments
Called the Europa Clipper, the mission is scheduled to launch in October 2024 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with its SpaceX Balkan Heavy, currently the world’s most powerful missile vehicle.

Jupiter’s fourth largest moon, Europa, is slightly smaller than Earth’s celestial companion, and is one of the primary targets of researchers exploring the existence of life in other celestial bodies in the solar system. NASA says the Clipper mission aims to capture high-resolution images of Europe’s surface, determine its structure, look for signs of geological activity, measure the thickness of its ice and determine the depth and salinity of its oceans.

8 178 million deal – this was won by SpaceX , U.S. The space agency represents confidence in the California-based company, which has recently delivered a number of cargo shipments and a number of astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX won a $ 2.9 billion contract in April to build the lunar spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis project. The deal has been put on hold due to Elon Musk’s two rivals, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Dynamics, opposing the SpaceX selection.

SpaceX conducted several tests earlier this year with a rocket called the more modern Starship than the Falcon. Finally for the fifth time Landed successfully Test rocket.

